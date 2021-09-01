WHO chief slams China over COVID-19 origin search, floats sanctions

Geneva — The World Health Organization's chief was unusually direct in criticizing China for its lack of cooperation in investigating the origin of the coronavirus after inaugurating the WHO's new pandemic early warning center in Berlin on Wednesday.

"The origins study, the reason it is politicized is because access to information and data is not as you would expect," said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"What we are asking China: Please share data," he said, bringing up the possibility of sanctions should it not be forthcoming.

Some WHO members, led by Germany, are working on a global pandemic treaty that would, among other things, stipulate transparency and cooperation.

"We need real commitments of all member states and all those who want to sign this treaty that they are fully transparent in the case of an outbreak," said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who also echoed Tedros' statements.

If that does not happen, he said, there must be consequences.

China, in its search for the origin of the coronavirus, has so far refused to release raw data on the first 174 patients likely to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

China defends itself against all accusations and says the investigation is being politicized, especially by the U.S.

The early warning center that was opened in Berlin on Wednesday aims to prepare the world for future pandemics through the collection and analysis of large amounts of data.