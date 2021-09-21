Coup attempt in Sudan foiled, mastermind arrested

KHARTOUM, Sudan — An attempted coup has been thwarted in the East African country of Sudan, the army and prime minister said Tuesday.

The army was able to prevent an overthrow, military spokesperson Taher Abu Haja told Sudanese state television.

Sudan was ruled with an iron fist by President Omar al-Bashir for 30 years until his ouster by the army in 2019 after mass protests. Civilians and the military then formed a joint transitional government, a move that was welcomed worldwide.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told reporters the coup was a coordinated attempt to halt the country's democratic transition.

He said the plotters had ties to the former regime of al-Bashir. They had tried to block roads, halt oil production and close ports in the country, he added.

The failed coup highlights the urgent need to reform the security services sector and the military, Hamdok said.

The mastermind is believed to be Maj. Gen. Abdul-Baqi Al-Bakrawi, a military spokesperson told dpa. Al-Bakrawi's supporters initially prevented his arrest, the spokesperson said. That led to negotiations between the military and the coup plotters.

Sudanese Information Minister Hamza Balloul said on state television that the situation was under control and that the key plotters had been arrested. According to Balloul, they are supporters of the former regime.

A large number of military vehicles were seen on the streets of Khartoum in the early morning.

The transitional government has paved the way for elections within three years. The country is currently governed by a Sovereign Council of military and civilian leaders and a Cabinet.

