Trump will visit Charlotte next week to raise money for GOP candidates, sources say

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Charlotte next week to help raise money for two Republican congressional candidates, sources told the Observer Thursday.
Trump is expected to come to raise money for Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and Mark Harris. Budd is running for a second term in the 13th District. Harris is running in the 9th.
The event is expected to be held the night of Friday, Aug. 31, at Trump National Golf Club on Lake Norman.
Both Budd and Harris are in districts Democrats have targeted. Their respective opponents, Kathy Manning of Greensboro and Dan McCready of Charlotte, have both outraised the Republican candidates.
Trump’s daughter-law, Lara Trump, a North Carolina native, is expected to visit Charlotte Thursday.
Trump’s visit would come two years before Charlotte hosts the 2020 Republican National Convention, where he could be renominated for a second term.
