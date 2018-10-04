FBI didn’t interview NC State professor about Kavanaugh

Charles “Chad” Ludington said in an email Thursday that the FBI did not interview him as part of its latest background investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Ludington, an associate history professor at N.C. State University, came forward about his experiences drinking with Kavanaugh when both attended Yale University, The News & Observer reported.
Ludington said he believed Kavanaugh, whom President Donald J. Trump has nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, had not told the truth about his drinking during a hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee last week.
Ludington told CNN that he had sent a statement to the FBI.
At the hearing last week, Christine Blasey Ford testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Democratic senators questioned Kavanaugh about how much he drank and about pages in his high school yearbook that appeared to reference heavy drinking.
“When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive,” Ludington said in a statement he sent to The N&O earlier this week.
CNN interviewed Ludington about a 1985 bar fight involving Kavanaugh. In a report on the fight, the New York Times wrote that New Haven police questioned Kavanaugh and four other men.
Kavanaugh told the Senate committee he liked beer, but does not have a drinking problem.
The full Senate vote was delayed while the FBI investigated the allegations. The investigation is complete and senators began reading the report Thursday. The Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation this week.
Democrats criticized the FBI report, saying the agency should have conducted more interviews, Emma Dumain of McClatchy reported.
Comments