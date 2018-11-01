Roper named interim UNC president. He and Spellings will overlap for 2 weeks.

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper was named interim president of the UNC system on Thursday, succeeding Margaret Spellings, who will step down early next year.

He will be paid $775,000 — the same base salary as Spellings. He will start the job Jan. 1, before Spellings leaves the position on March 1.

Roper will leave his dual role as executive of the health care system and dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s medical school. Roper, 70, has led the health care system for 14 years. Before that, he was dean of the public health school at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Spellings and Roper will overlap for a couple of months as leaders of the 17-campus system, which enrolls nearly 237,000 students across the state.

The Roper election occurred during an emergency meeting Thursday of the UNC Board of Governors.

UNC Board of Governors chair Harry L. Smith, Jr, left, congratulates Interim President Dr. William Roper after a UNC Board of Governors meeting at the UNC Center for School Leadership Development in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. President Margaret Spellings is in the background.

Spellings’ departure last week was a surprise to many. Her contract was to run through February 2021. She said it was time to make a change.

Roper previously had announced he would step down in May of next year and return to the Chapel Hill campus in 2020 to teach at the medical school.

He trained as a pediatrician but has held high-profile roles in business, government and academia.

He led the 13-hospital UNC Health Care system through a period of growth, but one large planned health care deal was never executed. A planned partnership between UNC Health Care and Atrium Health, formerly Carolinas HealthCare, fell apart in March.