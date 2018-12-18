Roy Cooper threatens veto over campaign finance secrets

Gov. Roy Cooper threatened Tuesday to veto a bill that allows for a complete do-over of the 9th Congressional District race, starting with a primary if the state elections board calls for a new election.
The bill also reconfigures the agencies that oversee elections and ethics. But Cooper said he planned to veto the bill because of a provision that would require campaign finance investigations the state elections board conducts be confidential.
“Fix it this week and I’ll sign it,” Cooper said.
The legislature passed the bill with few dissenting votes, and Republicans hold veto-proof marjorities in both theHouse and Senate. But Cooper wants them to remove a section of the bill that
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The board is investigating potential absentee ballot fraud in the 9th district race.
The elections board has twice declined to certify election results that show Republican Mark Harris defeated Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes. A consultant who worked for Harris’ campaign is at the center of the investigation into mishandled absentee ballots.
The bill passed the Republican-led legislature overwhelmingly, though the Democratic U.S. House delegation and a Republican former state Supreme Court justice question whether a law requiring a new primary is constitutional.
The bill would also return the state board of elections to its pre-2017 configuration. Cooper and the Republican-dominated legislature have been fighting in court over the elections board since the legislature tried to reduce Cooper’s powers after his 2016 election. Cooper won the court fight.
The elections board would once again have five members, all appointed by the governor, with three from one party. The current board has nine members: four Democrats, four Republicans and one unaffiliated voter.
The Ethics Commission again would become its own entity, separate from the elections board. Responsibility for lobbyist registration would return to the Secretary of State.
Read Next
GOP wants Cooper to decide on bills this week — so folks don’t have to work next week
Comments