Absent Biden, Beto takes the heat during the curtain raiser for the Democratic primary

Here are the candidates in the first Democratic primary debate Twenty chosen Democratic presidential hopefuls will participate in the first of their debates on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 ahead of the 2020 election. Here’s what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twenty chosen Democratic presidential hopefuls will participate in the first of their debates on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 ahead of the 2020 election. Here’s what you need to know.

Beto O’Rourke came to Miami Wednesday night looking for a moment to help his struggling presidential campaign but may have done more early on to help his competitors instead.

As the curtain raised on the presidential primary, O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who rose to prominence last year while losing a close Senate race, became a convenient springboard during the first half of the Democratic debate for the other nine candidates who shared the stage in night one of a back-to-back event.

Fellow Texan Julián Castro criticized O’Rourke’s immigration stance. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio blasted the former congressman for defending a healthcare system “that’s not working.” The moderators even got in on the action, asking O’Rourke twice early in the night to stop dodging their questions.

Absent former Vice President Joe Biden, who will debate Thursday night as the final half of the top-20 candidates venture to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, O’Rourke faced the bulk of the criticism early on from opponents on a stage that also included New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Castro, de Blasio, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While Warren was the highest profile candidate on stage — where she took the center podium — O’Rourke, a media darling who has been at times criticized for lacking substance and direction, proved an easier target during an affair watched by millions of people.

On immigration policy, Castro, who was once mayor of San Antonio, helped use O’Rourke to press his point that Congress needs to do away with a law — Section 1325 — used by the Trump administration to further a short-lived family separation policy.

“As a member of Congress I introduced legislation to make sure that we don’t criminalize refugees in this country,” O’Rourke said.

“The reasons that they’re separating these little children from their families is that they’re using Section 1325 of that act which criminalizes coming across the border to incarcerate the parents and then separate them. Some of us on this stage have called to end that section, to terminate,” said Castro. “Some, like Congressman O’Rourke, have not.”

De Blasio interrupted O’Rourke while he was answering a question about a flip-flop on his past position to abolish private insurance to emphasize that he and Warren are the only two who still favor. The pattern repeated again later as O’Rourke tried to talk about immigration.

O’Rourke was called out by NBC News moderator Savannah Guthrie for not answering the first question posed to him about whether he supports a 70% individual marginal tax rate — he said he supports “a tax rate and a tax code that is fair to everyone” — but did get in a moment early.

He called climate change the country’s greatest threat in a city spending nearly $200 million to fight sea rise. And he was the first candidate to speak Spanish, something he did repeatedly during the night during a debate held in a bilingual community.

“Right now, we have a system that favors those who can pay for access and outcomes. A $2 trillion tax [by Republicans] cut favored corporations,” he said in Spanish, calling for “a new democracy that is revived because we returned power other people.”

O’Rourke has seen his polling numbers drop following his campaign launch in March to a distant sixth in the race, but he still has higher numbers and has raised more money than both de Blasio or Castro, making him a target. He also saw what seemed likely to be a big media event scheduled for Thursday at the Homestead detention center for child migrants preempted Wednesday when Warren paid a previously unscheduled visit to the site.

His message Wednesday was one of unity.

“This economy has got to work for everyone. And right now, we know that it isn’t. And it’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure that it does,” he said.

But on Wednesday, O’Rourke was, at least early on in the debate, the person his opponents singled out to show how they’re different.