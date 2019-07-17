Live updates from President Donald Trump’s North Carolina campaign rally

President Trump defends racist tweets against Democratic congresswomen On July 15, 2019, President Donald Trump defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color, who are American citizens and three of which were born in the U.S., to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On July 15, 2019, President Donald Trump defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color, who are American citizens and three of which were born in the U.S., to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries.

President Donald Trump is holding a rally on the campus of East Carolina University in Greenville on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. It’s Trump’s sixth visit to North Carolina as president and his first 2020 campaign event in the state. We’ll update this live blog all afternoon and evening with reports from the scene.

2:05 p.m.: Politics of immigration

The Greenville rally is President Donald Trump’s first major event in North Carolina since October, when he rallied supporters in Charlotte ahead of the midterm elections.

Since then, the political landscape has changed In both Washington and North Carolina. Democrats now control the U.S. House of Representatives. And in North Carolina, they broke the Republican supermajority in the legislature, meaning Republicans no longer have the votes need to override vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Trump, who this week faced criticism for racist tweets telling congresswomen to “go back” to their countries, on Wednesday entered a state that supported him in 2016 — and one that’s grappling with racial tensions stoked by a proposed immigration policy.

GOP state lawmakers are pushing a bill, House Bill 370, that would require sheriffs to comply with detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Republicans say it would protect public safety because it targets people who have already been arrested and gone to jail on criminal charges.

But immigrant activists have called the bill racist. And some black sheriffs have suggested the bill targets them because they won last year’s elections after promising to cut ties with ICE.

Sheriff Paula Dance of Pitt County, where Greenville is located, is one of those newly elected black sheriffs. Dance didn’t campaign on the idea of opposing ICE — she complies with ICE requests — but she recently told the Daily Reflector newspaper that she opposes the bill.