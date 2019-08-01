Politics & Government
Search begins for a permanent chancellor at UNC. Here’s who’ll be deciding.
The search for a permanent chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill will begin this month with the first meeting of a 20-member search committee.
On Thursday, UNC’s Board of Trustees outlined the search process and named the members of the committee.
Kevin Guskiewicz has been interim chancellor since February, succeeding Carol Folt. The former dean of UNC’s College of Arts and Sciences, Guskiewicz said Thursday that he is interested in being a candidate for the job permanently.
“It’s an honor to lead this great university, and we are going to continue to do great things together,” Guskiewicz said during Thursday’s meeting.
Richard Stevens, the chairman of the board, will oversee the search committee.
“As the first public university in the United States, UNC-Chapel Hill has a strong history of more than 225 years,” Stevens said. “As we look forward, at this critical moment in higher education, it is essential to have a visionary leader in place to lead and advance the initiatives of our great University.”
The search committee will begin the process of finding candidates and receiving recommendations, Stevens said. Community members will be able to provide input throughout the process, the chancellor search’s website stated.
“We want someone who is innovative, who is a visionary and will do a very good job at our university,” Stevens said. “We have a great interim chancellor and I’m very pleased with him.”
Guskiewicz said that the university is looking for a candidate who will help with faculty retention issues.
“Our retention rates remain relatively high compared to our peers,” Guskiewicz said. “We are going to get creative on the board alongside Chair Stevens to ensure that we can secure the resources that we need.”
The committee will make recommendations to the Board of Trustees, which will vote on the candidates to recommend to Bill Roper, the UNC System interim president. Roper will then recommend a candidate to the UNC System Board of Governors, who will elect the new chancellor.
“I welcome the beginning of this process and the formation of this committee,” Roper said. “I am confident that this committee, drawing on input from all corners of campus, will locate the strongest candidates to lead UNC-Chapel Hill into the future.”
The chancellor is the administrative and executive head of UNC-Chapel Hill and exercises executive authority over the university, the site said.
The search committee members are:
- Teresa Artis Neal, a member of the Board of Trustees
- David L. Boliek Jr., a member of the Board of Trustees
- Anita R. Brown-Graham, UNC School of Government professor
- Haywood D. Cochrane Jr., a member of the Board of Trustees
- R. Gene Davis Jr., a member of the Board of Trustees
- Douglas Dibbert, president of the General Alumni Association
- Charles G. Duckett, a member of the Board of Trustees
- Dr. Shelley Earp, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center director
- Shayna Hill, Employee Forum chair, College of Arts & Sciences Statistics and Operations Research department manager
- James Johnson Jr., William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Urban Investment Strategies Center director
- Lloyd Kramer, interim chair of the faculty, history professor, Carolina Public Humanities director
- J. Rich Leonard, General Alumni Association Board of Directors chair
- Ashton B. Martin, student body president, senior
- Patricia Parker, Department of Communications chair, associate professor
- Andrew Perrin, sociology professor, Institute for the Arts and Humanities director, and special assistant to the provost and dean for accreditation and curricular innovation
- Joy Renner, School of Medicine radiologic science clinical associate professor and director
- Terry Rhodes, College of Arts & Sciences interim dean
- Dwight D. Stone, Board of Trustees
- Chastan Swain, Graduate and Professional Student Federation president, 3L, UNC School of Law
