GPS monitoring violates some sex offenders’ rights, NC Supreme Court rules

A GPS bracelet is seen on the ankle of an inmate attending a discussion about living in sobriety at the Male Community Re-entry Program in Oroville, Calif. California’s attempt to ease prison inmates transition back into the community is coming at a price, as an increasing number of prisoners simply walk away. Facilities like the one in Butte County, and in similar programs elsewhere are lightly guarded and inmates wear GPS bracelets that show their locations. AP

Sex offenders have rights, too, and in some cases the state has been violating those rights, the NC Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

The ruling concerns people who have been ordered to submit to satellite-based monitoring for the rest of their lives, which forces them to wear a tracking device so law enforcement can track their location via GPS using an ankle bracelet.

Most states don’t have lifetime monitoring at all, the Supreme Court wrote. And only in North Carolina and California can offenders be forced to undergo lifetime monitoring without the option for appealing it, and without regard for the severity of the offender’s crime.

But in North Carolina, that rule is now no more. In a ruling written by Justice Anita Earls, the court ruled that it’s unconstitutional for North Carolina to order people into lifetime monitoring simply for recidivism — committing a second offense — and no other reason.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We conclude that in such circumstances, the Fourth Amendment ... prohibits the mandatory imposition of lifetime SBM on this class of individuals,” the court wrote, using SBM to refer to satellite-based monitoring.

The judges cited a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Fourth Amendment is intended in part to “place obstacles in the way of a too permeating police surveillance.”

Once people are done with their prison sentence, probation or parole, the court wrote, the state can now only order them to undergo lifelong GPS monitoring under certain circumstances.

Depending on the details of the crime, an offender could have what are called “aggravating factors” on his or her record. Having aggravating factors is one reason the state can still order lifetime monitoring. So are a few other specific circumstances, such as an adult convicted of statutory offenses with a victim under 13 years old, or someone deemed to be a sexually violent predator.

The kind of person it would not apply to is someone like Torrey Grady, who brought Friday’s case to the Supreme Court in the first place.

When Grady was a teenager, he pleaded no contest to a sex crime and spent nearly six years in prison, according to the Supreme Court ruling and to state records. He got out in 2002, and in 2004 he pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender. Around that same time, when he was 26, he got a 15-year-old pregnant and in 2006 he pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child.

Because of his earlier legal problems, he was considered a recidivist — someone who re-offends — and therefore automatically ordered into lifetime GPS monitoring. After several years he challenged that and lost at trial but got a win at the NC Court of Appeals, which declined to rule on the entire program but did rule that the way Grady had specifically been treated was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court took that a step further on Friday, ruling that every person in a position like Grady’s — people who were ordered into lifetime monitoring for no reason other than recidivism — is being treated unconstitutionally.

The News & Observer asked Department of Public Safety spokespeople how many sex offenders might be affected by Friday’s ruling and for any reaction to the ruling. They didn’t immediately respond.

“The generalized notions of the dangers of recidivism of sex offenders, for which the State provided no evidentiary support, cannot justify so intrusive and so sweeping a mode of surveillance upon individuals, like defendant, who have fully served their sentences and who have had their constitutional rights restored,” Earls wrote for the court.

The judges wrote that even if the state is right that Grady’s “legitimate expectations of privacy are diminished due to his status as a convicted sex offender,” it’s also true that his “expectations of privacy are not completely eliminated.”

The ruling was not unanimous.

Justice Paul Newby, who is the only Republican on the seven-member court, dissented along with Justice Mike Morgan. And Justice Mark Davis, who only recently joined the court from the Court of Appeals, recused himself from the decision. So in the end the ruling was 4-2.

Newby’s dissent said the court’s majority didn’t do enough to consider whether particularly egregious offenders might be let out of GPS monitoring, and he also added that while it may be intrusive, it’s better than being locked up.

Newby wrote that “governmental interest outweighs the minimal intrusion upon diminished privacy interests ... and lifetime SBM is significantly less invasive than civil commitment or other regulatory options available for those offenders.”