Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke coming to NC this week

Democrat Beto O’Rourke will be the second presidential candidate in a week to visit North Carolina. O’Rourke’s campaign announced Tuesday he will visit Charlotte on Wednesday and Greensboro on Thursday.

O’Rourke’s visit comes a few days after Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris spoke twice at events in Durham over the weekend.

Here are details of O’Rourke’s visit:

▪ Wed., Aug. 28: O’Rourke will hold a town hall at 5:30 p.m. at Armored Cow Brewing Co., 8821 JW Clay Blvd., Suite 1 in Charlotte.

▪ Thurs., Aug. 29: O’Rourke will tour the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at 11:15 a.m. at 134 South Elm St. in Greensboro.

O’Rourke, 46, has visited North Carolina already this year, with stops in Charlotte and Chapel Hill in April. He is a former member of Congress, serving as a Texas representative for six years, and ran unsuccessfully for Senate.

During this visit to North Carolina, O’Rourke will “encourage Americans to connect the dots on how Trump’s recklessness and racism is harming the American people,” his campaign announced in a news release.

After North Carolina, O’Rourke will go to Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Another Democratic presidential candidate, Julian Castro, visited Durham in May.

North Carolina is considered a swing state in the presidential election, as voters previously went for both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump. New data about the state shows increasing numbers of people of color and millennial voters eligible to vote.