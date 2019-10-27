Hundreds gather in Durham to hear former Vice President Joe Biden speak at Hillside High

Several hundred people were waiting at Hillside High School on Sunday afternoon to see Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. in the school’s atrium.

“It’s a good opportunity to meet him and hear what he has to say,” said Pearl Waite of Durham, who cares about climate change, among other issues. She said she has not chosen a Democratic primary candidate to support yet. “If he has a positive plan for the United States, I’ll be on board with it,” she said.

Marshall Jones of Raleigh is a Riverside High School graduate in Durham. He said he appreciated that the Biden event is at taking place at Hillside, a historically African-American school.

“And it’s on a side of town where we’ve seen a lot of change,” Jones said, mentioning The Streets at Southpoint mall farther down Fayetteville Street

“Biden’s got the most experience [of the Democratic candidates]. That’s one thing you can’t take from anyone,” Jones said. “Do I think he’s the strongest one? That remains to be seen, but he’s a strong contender.”

Michelle Petruolo of Raleigh said she came to see Biden because she wanted to hear from him individually — not as one of 20 candidates in television debates.

Biden is not the first Democratic presidential candidate to visit Durham this year: Julian Castro visited in May and Kamala Harris spoke in August at St. Joseph AME Church down the street from the Biden event.

Eunice Jones of Raleigh volunteered at the Biden event but said she’s still weighing her options for Democratic candidates.

“I like Pete [Buttigieg], Mayor Pete. I know he’s young, but he’s got a future in politics,” Jones said. She said Biden is OK.

In recent weeks, as Elizabeth Warren has moved ahead of him in some polls, some have questioned if Biden has enough money to run a full campaign.

Fundraising flagging

Biden enters the final three months of the year with less than $9 million in the bank, according to campaign finance reports, McClatchy has reported. By comparison, Bernie Sanders has nearly $34 million and Elizabeth Warren has nearly $26 million. Buttigieg, who’s polling in the single digits, has more than twice as much campaign cash available as Biden.

On Sunday, tied to Biden’s visit to Durham, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley released a statement saying Biden would raise taxes if elected president.

“Over the last three years, President Trump has fought every day to unleash the American economy with his America First agenda and the results have been remarkable: 6.5 million jobs, higher wages and record low unemployment for women and minorities,” Whatley said. “The former Vice President wants to raise taxes, kick 200 million Americans off of their insurance plans and strangle our economy. We cannot afford to go backwards with a Biden agenda that doesn’t put America first.”

But Democratic politicians at the Biden event included U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who told the crowd that four more years of Trump would “rip our country apart.”

“Joe is a doer,” Butterfield said. “He gets things done.”

Also at the event were N.C. Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr. and former N.C. Rep. Mickey Michaux, both of Durham.

