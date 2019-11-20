Cooper ‘improperly’ used influence on pipeline, investigators hired by NCGOP conclude

An independent investigation started by Republican General Assembly leaders into the state’s approvals for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline found that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper “improperly used the authority and influence of his office” but did not personally benefit from those decisions.

The report was released Wednesday and comes almost two years after Republican leaders in the General Assembly first questioned the governor’s office about the pipeline.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project of Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas is a planned 600-foot underground natural gas pipeline that would cross North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The General Assembly’s GOP leaders questioned the appearance of a “pay-to-play” or “pay-for-permit” after the Cooper administration approved the permit in 2018. Cooper’s administration at that time also announced the pipeline companies would provide $57.8 million to a fund under the governor’s control to be used for environmental mitigation, economic development and renewable energy in areas affected by the pipeline.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“From the information presented in this report it would be reasonable to conclude that Governor Cooper improperly used the authority and influence of his Office to cause the ACP partnership to commit to a $55 million ‘Mitigation Fund’ that the Governor placed under his complete control. Governor Cooper continued to use his authority and influence to delay the ACP permitting process until the ACP partners agreed to increase the fund amount to $57.8 million,” the report states in its conclusion.

Cooper’s office has described the investigation as a “sham” based on “half-baked conspiracy theories,” and said the fund was negotiated separately from the permitting process.

On Wednesday, Cooper’s office released a statement from spokesperson Ford Porter saying: “The report is wrong, and it is full of inaccuracies and contradictions that clearly ignore inconvenient facts. The report even concedes that the permit was done properly, that Duke believed the permits weren’t dependent on the fund or the solar settlement, and that the Governor did not benefit.

“Legislative Republicans are mired in deep ethical problems and they’ve lied to the public, the courts and their own colleagues and you can’t trust a word they say about anything, much less the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Governor Cooper has worked to bring economic prosperity to rural North Carolina, and these fake Republican attacks aren’t backed up by facts or reality.”

The report also referred to a separate regulatory dispute between Duke Energy and solar-energy companies over how Duke buys solar power from the companies.

The report says of that deal that “it would be reasonable to conclude that Governor Cooper used the influence and authority of his Office to pressure parties involved in the Nameplate Dispute, to enter an agreement that favored the solar industry at the cost of $100 Million to the ratepayers of North Carolina.

“No information was identified from the investigation to show Governor Cooper personally benefited from the creation of the Mitigation Fund or from the Nameplate Dispute settlement,” the report stated.

Eagle Intel Services, LLC, released the report to the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations and its subcommittee, which both were to meet Wednesday.

The investigation cost $83,000, state Sen. Harry Brown told the legislative oversight committee created to look into the pipeline permitting.

The pipeline’s route roughly follows Interstate 95 and goes through the counties of Northampton, Halifax, Nash, Wilson, Johnston, Sampson, Cumberland and Robeson, where it ends.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.