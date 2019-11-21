Handling of child abuse reports is inconsistent around North Carolina, report says

Policies governing how social workers decide to remove children from their homes vary across the state with little oversight, according to a new report from the legislature’s Program Evaluation Division.

The report looks at Child Protective Services’ child intake screenings, which involve case workers reviewing initial reports of mistreated children and determining if further investigation — and potential removal of the child from their parents or guardians — is needed.

Many counties have different local policies for the process, and the rate at which the initial reports are dismissed varies wildly. In some counties, only 12% are dismissed without further investigation, while in others the rate can be as high as 60%.

And when legislative staff presented case workers with hypothetical child mistreatment scenarios, they made what was considered the correct decision 71% of the time. The state provides limited data to help counties improve their services, with the only online dataset available dating to 2008. The report also found that North Carolina sends less data on the issue to the federal government than many other states.

“Counties are operating in a data desert,” said Sara Nienow, the staff evaluator who wrote the report, which is titled “Child Protective Services Intake Screening Lacks Consistency.”

The report recommends a new law that would ban counties from creating their own policies governing the screenings, as well as the creation of a hotline at the state Department of Health and Human Services for case workers to call for advice.

The report also calls on DHHS to create “measurable benchmarks” and develop stronger data and monitoring. A DHHS representative told a legislative committee Wednesday that the agency is already working on reforms through a five-year strategic plan.

“Many of the concerns raised by PED can be addressed through these strategies already underway,” DHHS’s response letter says.

Legislators on the committee voiced few concerns about the child mistreatment screening process, but some worried that DHHS might have difficulty streamlining the process given the failures of NC FAST, the long-delayed computer system used by county social services departments.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Sen. Carl Ford, R-Rowan. “We jokingly call it NC Slow, because it’s terrible and takes up too much time. I’d like to know if and when this thing is ever going to work.”

