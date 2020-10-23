North Carolina election news: Live updates on Oct. 23

We’re tracking the latest elections news in North Carolina as Nov. 3 nears. Check back for updates.

Trump to visit NC on Saturday

President Donald Trump is planning to make a campaign stop in North Carolina this weekend.

His visit is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

It will mark Trump’s eighth visit to the battleground state since he became the Republican nominee for the 2020 election. This weekend’s trip was announced one day after Trump backed a push for the Lumbee to have full recognition from the federal government.

“The Lumbee are North Carolina’s largest Native American tribe with offices in Pembroke and its population centered around Robeson, Scotland and Hoke counties,” The News & Observer reported.

Candidate for NC House on ballot as unaffiliated

A teacher for a North Carolina General Assembly seat has achieved the “rare feat” of being on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.

Denton Lee, of Johnston County, is running against two-term Republican Donna White. If elected, Lee said he wouldn’t join the Democratic or Republican caucuses.

“I will actively not align with anybody,” Lee said. “If it means I struggle and everybody hates me, I would have at least stood up for that 33% of the population.”

In North Carolina, about one-third of voters are unaffiliated. But none are serving in the state legislature.

“Lee is the only unaffiliated candidate for the General Assembly on the ballot anywhere in the state this year,” The News & Observer reported Friday. “Getting there was no easy task thanks to state laws that make it far easier for candidates to run for office as a member of a political party.”

NC restaurant owners invited to be debate guests

Owners of a North Carolina restaurant were invited to see President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in their final debate on Thursday.

Leonardo and Zweli Williams, owners of Zweli’s Kitchen and Catering in Durham, were asked to be Biden’s guests at the face-off in Nashville, The News & Observer reported.

The Biden campaign said the couple was among the business owners experiencing impacts from the pandemic. When the virus started to spread, business at their Zimbabwean restaurant went down 80%.

“Small business owners all over the country are grappling with how to make ends meet and provide for their families and employees,” Symone Sanders, Biden senior advisor, said in a conference call.

President Trump’s guests at the final debate included singer Kid Rock and golfer John Daly.

Teen posed question about killing Biden, feds say

A 19-year-old had written about violence against former Vice President Biden before he was arrested in North Carolina in May, officials say.

One of the posts from Alexander Treisman, of Seattle, allegedly said: “Should I kill Joe Biden?”

Officials found material on Treisman’s electronic devices that was “consistent with a surveillance and attack plan connected to a possible threat against Joe Biden or other targeted act of violence,” according to federal documents shared Thursday.

Though Treisman told authorities the posts weren’t real, he had been near Biden’s home in Delaware and searched for the former vice president’s address, according to officials.

“Treisman, also known as Alexander Theiss, was arrested May 27 after Kannapolis police searched his abandoned van outside a Main Street bank that included firearms, explosive material and $509,000 in cash,” court documents show, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Mail-in ballot rule heads to Supreme Court

A legal battle over a mail-in ballot rule in North Carolina has been taken to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Legislative leaders filed an appeal to the court on Thursday over the deadline for accepting mailed ballots after Election Day on Nov. 3.

The state’s law allows ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted until Nov. 6. But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier this week in favor of a policy change from the N.C. Board of Elections that allowed ballots to be accepted through Nov. 12.

Republican lawmakers sued over the change.

Nearly 700,000 North Carolinians have already cast mailed-in ballots, and more are expected to vote absentee in this election due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Election Polling

Biden/Trump: Biden is ahead of Trump by 1.8 percentage points in North Carolina after he was leading by 2.7 percentage points a week ago, according to the RealClearPolitics average. But his lead is still within the margin of error in the latest polls: Reuters/Ipsos, CNBC, ABC News, Rasmussen and Emerson.

Poll analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives Biden a 67% chance to win the Tar Heel state with an estimated 50.8% of the popular vote. Trump, based on current polling, is projected to garner around 48.5% of the total vote with a 33% chance of winning North Carolina.

Tillis/Cunningham: Democrat U.S. Senate challenger Cal Cunningham is leading Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in the polls by an average of 2.3 percentage points, down from a 4.3 percentage point lead a week ago. Cunningham once led Tillis by 9.7 percentage points in late July, according to RealClearPolitics. This comes following Cunningham’s sexting scandal with a California public relations strategist.

Cooper/Forest: Gov. Roy Cooper is up by an average of 9.4 percentage points as of Wednesday, down from 11.3 percentage points the previous week.

