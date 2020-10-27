North Carolina election news: Live updates on Oct. 27

We’re tracking the latest elections news in North Carolina as Nov. 3 nears. Check back for updates.

Mail-in, early voting numbers surpass 2016

As of Sunday, roughly 3.17 million North Carolina voters had cast absentee ballots — already exceeding the 3.14 million in 2016 — with nine days to go until Election Day.

The number is expected to climb as early voting continues and more mail-in ballots come in.

“We’ve never seen numbers of this magnitude, ever, in North Carolina,” Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College and a leading political expert in the state, told The News & Observer.

More people are casting absentee ballots this year largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early voting in North Carolina runs through Saturday. The polls will then close Sunday and Monday and reopen for the Nov. 3 Election Day. Early voting locations can be found on county elections board websites or at vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite.

Pat Gannon, spokesperson for the N.C. State Board of Elections, told The N&O the final weekend of early voting is usually busy and that people still planning to vote early should head to the polls before that final rush to avoid longer lines.

Burr, Tillis vote to confirm Barrett

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis of North Carolina were among the 52 Senate Republicans who voted Monday night to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court eight days ahead of the election.

She will fill the vacancy on the bench left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September.

“I think Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to go down in history as one of the great justices on the Supreme Court,” Tillis said in a speech on the Senate floor. “It is a shame that this is even a divided decision.”

Burr said he was “pleased” to support her.

“Judge Barrett has proven to be an exceptionally qualified and well-respected jurist,” he said in a statement. “Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated that she will faithfully serve as an impartial judge to defend the Constitution and rule of law.”

No Democrats voted in favor of Barrett. Her nomination and confirmation has been controversial for a number of reasons, including the precedent Senate Republicans set in 2016 when they refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year.

Campaign stops

Vice President Mike Pence will make campaign stops in North Carolina on Tuesday.

He’ll visit Wilmington International Airport and Greensboro’s Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The trip follows a COVID-19 outbreak among his staff. News broke late Saturday that five of his advisers, including his chief of staff Marc Short, had tested positive for the virus. Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative.

Karen Pence visited New Hill on Monday, and the vice president spoke Sunday evening in Kinston.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, visited North Carolina on Monday, with stops in Boone and Winston-Salem.

Where polling stands

Trump/Biden: FiveThirtyEight’s polling average shows Biden with a 2.4-point lead over Trump in North Carolina as of Tuesday. Biden currently has a 65% chance of victory in North Carolina, according to FiveThirtyEight, which means he is “slightly favored.”

Tillis/Cunningham: A YouGov poll of 1,022 likely voters added to FiveThirtyEight’s list Sunday shows Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham leading Republican U.S. Sen Thom Tillis by 6 percentage points at a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Cooper/Forest: A Meredith College poll of 732 likely voters added Friday found Gov. Roy Cooper up 18 points over Republican challenger Dan Forest at a confidence interval of 2.7 percentage points.

What else you need to know

