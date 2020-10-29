North Carolina election news: Live updates on Oct. 29

We’re tracking the latest elections news in North Carolina as Nov. 3 nears. Check back for updates.

Supreme Court rules on mail-in ballot deadline

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday kept in place North Carolina’s Nov. 12 deadline to receive mail-in ballots.

The previous deadline set by lawmakers was Nov. 6, but the N.C. State Board of Elections extended it amid concerns over Postal Service delays as more voters are expected to cast mail-in ballots this election due to the pandemic.

In a 5-3 ruling, the high court declined to overturn the decision of a lower court that upheld the extension. The question before the court was whether the elections board had the right to change the deadline without action from the state legislature.

Ballots must still be postmarked by Nov. 3.

More than 3.6 million North Carolina voters have cast their ballot as of Wednesday morning. Tuesday was the final day to request a mail-in ballot, but early voting lasts through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Campaign stops

President Donald Trump will make another visit to the Tar Heel state Thursday.

He’ll hold a 6:30 p.m. rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, his campaign announced Tuesday. He was also in the state Saturday for a rally in Robeson County.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, visited Charlotte, where she called on supporters to vote in the final days of the election and touted her father’s record. The Wednesday trip was her eighth to North Carolina since Trump won the 2016 election.

Vice President Mike Pence made two stops in the state Tuesday. He visited Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro first and later traveled to Wilmington International Airport.

The vice president’s trip followed a COVID-19 outbreak among his staff. News broke late Saturday that five of his advisers, including his chief of staff Marc Short, had tested positive for the virus. Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement about Pence’s visits.

“Vice President Pence and the Trump Administration have made their blatant disregard for the safety of North Carolinians abundantly clear,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s communication director, said in the statement. “This trip won’t distract voters from the Trump Administration’s egregious mishandling of the pandemic, which has sent North Carolina’s economy into a tailspin and cost over 4,100 lives in the state.”

Forest campaign event possibly linked to COVID-19 case

An attendee at a campaign rally in Burnsville earlier this month has tested positive for COVID-19, North Carolina health officials said Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services didn’t specify which rally, but Lt. Gov. Dan Forest held an event in the town Oct. 15, the same day the health department says the event took place.

Andrew Dunn, a Forest campaign spokesperson, said in a statement to The News & Observer they wish the patient a “speedy recovery” but did not release contact tracing information.

“We have had no communication from DHHS on this and only learned of it from what they leaked to the media,” Dunn said. “Dr. Mandy Cohen has repeatedly stated that all tracing and tracking is confidential and pandemics are not political, but I guess that does not apply to us six days before an election.”

Forest has held campaign events during which photos show him breaking North Carolina’s coronavirus-related restrictions and few people wearing masks or social distancing.

Republican turnout catching up

Republicans have narrowed their voter turnout gap since polls opened in the state.

Prior to the polls opening Oct. 15, more than 500,000 North Carolina voters had cast mail-in ballots. A majority of those voters were registered Democrats, with registered Republicans accounting for about 18% of them.

But as of Wednesday, registered Republicans account for 31% of early voters, which is about equal to the portion of North Carolina’s electorate they make up.

Registered Democrats have cast 1.4 million votes, Republicans have cast 1.1 million and unaffiliated voters have cast 1.1 million as of Wednesday.

“Over the course of the in-person voting period, we’ve seen the proportions look more like the overall electorate,” Tomas Lopez, executive director of Democracy North Carolina, told The N&O. “So you certainly are seeing less of that kind of a partisan skew as time goes on.”

Where the polls stand

Trump/Biden: FiveThirtyEight’s polling average shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 2.3 percentage points as of Thursday morning. A poll added Thursday showed the former vice president up by 7 points, a higher lead than most other polls conducted this month found. The Citizen Data poll of 1,000 likely voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Tillis/Cunningham: The same poll shows Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham leading Republican U.S. Sen Thom Tillis by 6 points. An Ipsos poll of 647 likely voters added Tuesday showed him up 1 point at a confidence interval of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Cooper/Forest: A Gravis Marketing poll added Wednesday found Gov. Roy Cooper leading Republican challenger Dan Forest by 8 points among 614 likely voters at a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. An RMG Research poll of 800 likely voters added to FiveThirtyEight on Tuesday found Cooper leading by 12 points at a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points.

What else you need to know

