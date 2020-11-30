Even at the NC governor’s mansion, Christmas will look different in 2020

The North Carolina Executive Mansion’s Christmas decorations will be viewable outside only this year due to coronavirus concerns. N.C. DNCR

Millions of North Carolinians have had to change their holiday plans this year because of coronavirus concerns. That goes for the governor, too.

Instead of the usual holiday open house, the grounds at the governor’s mansion will be decorated and the public is invited to view them from outside by driving or walking around the block of the mansion at 200 N. Blount St.

Each December, the Executive Mansion holds an open house over a weekend for people to take a look inside the mansion in downtown Raleigh and see Christmas decorations throughout the first floor. Docents tell visitors about the history of the house and the themed decorations each year in several rooms including the dining room, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office and the parlor. Live music performances are also featured during the open house.

North Carolina Executive Mansion docent Mary Brent Wright tells visitors about one of the governor’s Christmas trees during the mansion’s December 2019 open house. The 2020 open house is canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but exterior decorations will be on display. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@newsobserver.com

This year, the building is closed to the public, but lit Christmas trees will be visible at the windows as well as extra decorations on the exterior and grounds.

Cooper is the 75th governor of North Carolina and the 30th to live in the 1891 Victorian-style mansion, according to N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The department has a video highlighting open houses of years past on its website.

“The holidays will look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be able to get into the spirit of things!” DNCR spokesperson Michele Walker told The News & Observer via email. “While the Executive Mansion is closed to the public due to Covid-19, some additional exterior decorations are planned for the public to enjoy.”

Walker said the annual state Capitol tree lighting, which the governor traditionally leads on the Capitol grounds each December, will be going virtual. Details are still being worked out, as of Monday.

The public is invited to view holiday decorations and listen to live Christmas music at the North Carolina Executive Mansion, pictured here during the 2019 open house, but the 2020 open house is canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@newsobserver.com

