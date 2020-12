Politics & Government ‘It’s just plain more fun to be a Republican’ says Carolina conservative. December 16, 2020 11:19 AM

Madison Cawthorn, representative-elect for North Carolina's 11th district, spoke Dec. 15 at a 'Save America Tour' stop in Columbus, Georgia. The twenty-two county statewide bus tour is in support of Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue.