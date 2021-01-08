COVID forces NC Gov. Cooper’s inauguration to the airwaves. How to watch.

COVID-19 derailed the usual pomp and circumstance for the inauguration of North Carolina’s top leaders, but that doesn’t mean the public will be kept from watching the historic moment.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the Council of State’s other nine members will be sworn-in at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The ceremony marks the first inauguration to the Council of State for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Superintendent Catherine Truitt and Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson. All are Republicans.

Cooper will be sworn in for his second term in office. The Democratic governor’s first inauguration was disrupted in 2017 by a snow storm. More snow threatens this ceremony as well.

“The governor is handling that with the appropriate amount of gallows humor,” said Ford Porter, Cooper’s spokesman.

Regardless of snow accumulation, Cooper issued an executive order that limits mass gatherings that includes his own ceremony. The one-hour inauguration is accessible to the public on UNC-TV and streaming online.

The theme of this year’s inauguration is North Carolina: Strong, Resilient, Ready.

Porter said Cooper picked the theme based on the resilience he has seen from North Carolinians battling hurricanes, an earthquake and the pandemic in 2020. Porter said the governor’s speech will largely focus on the event’s theme.

“There’s a lot of reasons for optimism and to look toward better days ahead,” Porter said.

North Carolina musicians Ben Folds, Steep Canyon Rangers and Ana Lucía Divins and Carlos Crespo of Café Amaretto Music will provide music for the event.

The Raleigh Junior League postponed the 2021 Inaugural Ball to a later date.