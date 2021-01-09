Politics & Government

Sydney Batch will be Wake County’s next NC state senator

Former State Rep. Sydney Batch set to be appointed to a Wake County North Carolina Senate seat.
Sydney Batch, a Democrat who previously represented Wake County in the state House, will be North Carolina’s newest state senator.

A group of Wake County Democratic Party members unanimously nominated Batch to fill a Senate vacancy Saturday morning. She will take office once Gov. Roy Cooper makes the official appointment, likely in time for the legislative session that starts Wednesday.

Former state Sen. Sam Searcy announced in late December he planned to resign from his Senate District 17 seat representing southern and western Wake County, saying he was pursuing another opportunity. He has not yet announced what he’ll do next, but said he will still be serving North Carolinians.

On his way out, Searcy endorsed former Rep. Batch, who lost her reelection bid in November. Batch has largely been seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

“People were sad when Sydney lost,” Searcy told The News & Observer last month. “She’s a good representative, and she’ll make a good senator.”

Batch, who lives in Holly Springs, was elected to North Carolina’s General Assembly in 2018, riding the “blue wave” and flipping a previously Republican-held district in suburban Wake County. District 37 flipped back to red in November, when Republican Erin Paré was elected.

Staff writer Virginia Bridges contributed.

Lucille Sherman
Lucille Sherman is a state politics reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. She is an award-winning reporter who previously worked as a national data and investigations reporter for Gannett. Using the secure, encrypted Signal app, you can reach Lucille at 405-471-7979.
