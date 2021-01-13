All political ads now blocked on Google until after Biden’s inauguration, company says

An office building inside the Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California. Bloomberg

Google is banning all political ads, including ones referencing the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week, until after the presidential inauguration.

Advertisers won’t be able to run ads “referencing candidates, the election, its outcome, the upcoming presidential inauguration, the ongoing presidential impeachment process, violence at the U.S. Capitol, or future planned protests on these topics,” according to an email obtained by Axios. The ban will start Jan. 14 and be in place until at least Jan. 21.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn in on Jan. 20.

The ban will apply to all of Google’s ad platforms, including Google Ads, YouTube, DV360 and AdX Authorized Buyer. The announcement from Google comes a week after a mob in support of President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol, delaying Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote and causing evacuations in the House and Senate. The violence resulted in five deaths, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Google said in an email to Business Insider that the company pauses “ads over unpredictable, ‘sensitive’ events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information. Beyond this, we have long-standing policies blocking content that incites violence or promotes hate and we will be extremely vigilant about enforcing on any ads that cross this line.”

Google lifted another ban on election-related advertisements on Dec. 10. That “pause” took place after polls closed in November’s general election and ahead of the runoff elections in Georgia.

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and spoke to his supporters at a “Save America Rally” Wednesday, telling them to march on Capitol Hill and falsely saying the election was stolen.

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by bold and radical left Democrats, which is what they are doing, and stolen by the fake news media,” Trump said at the rally. “That is what they have done and what they are doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment this week against Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” which is expected to pass. Ahead of the on Wednesday, Trump released a statement urging calm.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the statement from Trump read. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.”

Tech companies have taken steps to try to curb any further violence. Twitter has permanently banned Trump and Facebook has indefinitely suspended Trump’s account.

Other companies and organizations, including the Professional Golf Association, Stripe and Shopify have distanced themselves from Trump or said they would no longer provide services to him.