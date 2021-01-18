North Carolina state legislator will isolate after testing positive for COVID-19

North Carolina House Representative Brian Turner announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Rep. Turner, a Democrat who represents District 116 in Buncombe County, posted on Facebook that he has reached out to individuals who might’ve been exposed.

“These are some of the hardest phone calls I have ever had to make,” Turner wrote. “No one wants to be responsible for exposing someone to a potentially deadly disease.”

Turner said he was not at the N.C. State Legislative Building for the first day of the 2021 legislative session last Wednesday. If his cold-like symptoms improve, he plans to return to the General Assembly on Jan. 27, when the House session convenes.

As of Jan. 17, North Carolina reported more than 674,000 COVID-19 cases with about 10% of tests coming back positive. More than 8,000 people have died, according to state health officials. The state did not update its coronavirus dashboard Monday due to the state holiday.

Turner said he will isolate from his family for the next 10 days and they will quarantine for two weeks. He’s had headaches, fatigue and congestion, but has not had a fever or lost his smell or taste, he said.

Turner and his family have been doing their best to stay at home as much as possible and there was no specific event or travel where he thinks he would’ve been exposed, he said. Turner has been an advocate for wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing throughout the pandemic.

“The 3Ws work, but they work best when everyone does it,” Turner said in his post. “My mask protects you, your mask protects me.”

Danny Britt, a Republican N.C. state senator, tested positive for coronavirus last summer. Some Republican members of U.S. Congress from North Carolina, including Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Ted Budd, also tested positive for COVID-19 last year.