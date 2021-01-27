Protesters surprise legislators, demand spending of NC’s billions in savings

Demonstrators drop banners from the gallery in the House chamber on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. House sergeants at arms quickly removed the banners and the demonstrators from the gallery. Protesters were calling on lawmakers to release state reserves for health care, housing and workers’ wages protections. rwillett@newsobserver.com

A small group of protesters unfurled banners from the N.C. House chamber visitors’ gallery on Wednesday.

The long fabric banners included messages in support of Medicaid expansion and spending the state’s projected $4 billion in funding reserves, but the protesters were immediately escorted by police out of the chamber.

The protest occurred minutes before the House started its session, and it appeared to startle some legislators on the floor — likely given the security fears in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot.

A Twitter account for a group called “N.C. Team Democracy” later tweeted a photo of the protesters with their banners outside the Legislative Building.

“The pandemic has affected our lives for nearly a year without action from the #NCGA to protect our communities: people do not have secure housing, living wages, and access to healthcare,” the tweet said, using the hashtag #ReleaseOurMoneyNC, which appears on one of the banners.

“Our demand is simple: there is $4.2B in unspent state funds.” According to its website, Team Democracy is a coalition of prominent left-leaning advocacy groups, including Progress N.C., the N.C. Association of Educators, the League of Women Voters and Democracy N.C.

The group is pointing to a report on the state’s finances from the Office of State Controller, which recently showed $4.2 billion in unspent revenue — partly the result of several years in which Republican lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper didn’t reach agreement on a full budget bill, which kept budget spending at 2018 levels. As of Friday, that number had grown again to $5.23 billion, according to the controller’s “cash watch” report.

Some Democrats have said the legislature should use some of the money immediately for additional COVID-19 economic relief and needs, but Senate leader Phil Berger said lawmakers should be cautious about the funding for now because the economy remains volatile. He noted that the legislature’s top economists and the governor’s budget office haven’t seen projections stabilize enough to issue their usual “consensus revenue forecast,” which lawmakers use in making budget decisions.