Kansas GOP icon Bob Dole reveals lung cancer diagnosis, begins treatment next week

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole revealed Thursday that he’s been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and will begin treatment Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole, 97, said in a statement.

The statement did not provide details about Dole’s treatment plan. Stage four is the most advanced stage of the disease and means that the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Dole represented Kansas in Congress from 1961 to 1996, eventually rising to the position of Senate GOP leader. He won the Republican nomination for president in 1996, mounting an unsuccessful challenge against President Bill Clinton.

Dole has received a slew of honors since leaving office, including in 2019 when Congress passed legislation to formally promote him to the rank of colonel for his World War II service.

The former senator has remained active in Republican politics, appearing in multiple campaign ads for Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall during the 2020 election.

“Most every day as I walk the halls of the Capitol, I recognize the boots I wear now, were once worn by Senator Dole and on days like this, those boots look mighty large,” Marshall said in a statement after Dole’s diagnosis was announced.

“I have zero doubt in my mind Senator Dole will take this challenge head on the same way as other challenges he faced in his life. Just as he did as one of the heroes from our greatest generation, in this battle, Senator Dole will continue to show us the way through hope, resiliency, and perseverance.”

Dole was the only former Republican presidential nominee to attend the 2016 Republican National Convention for the nomination of President Donald Trump. However, Dole was highly critical of Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election.