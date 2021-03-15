On Medicaid in North Carolina? You can pick a new health plan now. Here’s how.

A Duke nurse takes the temperature of a COVID-19 patient. Duke Health

Just about everyone in North Carolina who is on Medicaid will need to enroll in a new health plan this spring.

The state is transforming the way it handles Medicaid, to give doctors and other providers more freedom to focus on prevention and long-term health — instead of just treating someone’s immediate medical needs. The new system is called “managed care,” which most states already use for their Medicaid programs.

The change means North Carolina is creating several new Medicaid health plans. There are some small groups of Medicaid patients who will stay in the current system, but nearly all 2 million people on Medicaid will need to enroll in one of the new health plans, as well as choose a primary care provider, and they should get a letter from the state about their options.

More information is available online at ncmedicaidplans.gov/learn/get-answers.

Open enrollment began on March 15 and will last until May 14. During that time, people can sign up using a few different methods:

▪ Online at https://ncmedicaidplans.gov/enroll

▪ Over the phone at 1-833-870-5500 (TTY: 1-833-870-5588). The phone lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ On a smartphone or tablet, using the “NC Medicaid Managed Care” app that’s available in both the Apple and Google app stores.

▪ By filling out a paper form and either mailing it to NC Medicaid, PO Box 613, Morrisville NC 27560, or by faxing it to 1-833-898-9655.

People who don’t sign up will be assigned a health plan and primary care doctor by the state, instead of being able to pick out their own.

“Even if you already chose a health plan, you will need to choose again,” the state’s Medicaid website says. “If you don’t choose a health plan, we will choose one for you. You know your needs best, so it’s better if you choose.”

People who have questions or need help can call 1-833-870-5500, go online to ncmedicaidplans.gov/learn or type a question into the chat box on the ncmedicaidplans.gov website.

