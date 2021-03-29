Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, says doctors caught it early

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week, he announced Monday morning.

Tillis, 60, just won a second term in the Senate after previously serving as speaker of the House in the North Carolina General Assembly. Tillis, a Republican, said his prognosis is good.

“I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery. I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives,” Tillis said in a statement Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.

Under the Dome With the start of the new year and a new legislative session, The News & Observer has launched a new Under the Dome podcast. We’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter to keep you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.