NC Senate denies appointment of Cooper’s environmental secretary

The N.C. Senate voted Thursday to reject the appointment of Dionne Delli-Gatti as the secretary of North Carolina’s environmental regulatory agency.

But less than than a half-hour after the vote, Cooper announced that Delli-Gatti will serve as North Carolina’s clean energy director, a new position at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Thursday’s vote marks the first time that the Republican-led Senate has denied the approval of one of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet secretaries since creating the approval process at the beginning of Cooper’s first term. The final vote was 26-20.

During a meeting of the Senate’s Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee on Wednesday, Newton, a Republican from Cabarrus County, cited concerns about Delli-Gatti’s knowledge of the Administration’s stance on natural gas development and a permit for the proposed MVP Southgate pipeline that would run from Virginia into North Carolina.

“North Carolinians deserve a secretary of DEQ who lies awake at night to develop a plan for how to find the right balance between environmental protection and new sources of natural gas supply so that the economic engine of North Carolina can continue to run,” Sen. Paul Newton said.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Delli-Gatti will work to implement Cooper’s Executive Order 80, also participating in negotiations about energy legislation and working on regulatory matters.

“Dionne Delli-Gatti has the experience and qualifications to serve as Secretary of DEQ, and the legislature’s baseless political criticism of her credentials is but a smokescreen to thwart North Carolina’s transition to clean energy that she has the knowledge to help put in place,” Cooper said in a written statement.

Cooper nominated Delli-Gatti to head DEQ in February, after then-Secretary Michael Regan left to serve as Administrator of the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency.

Delli-Gatti attended both Wednesday’s committee meeting and Thursday’s vote in the Senate.

After Wednesday’s committee meeting, numerous environmental groups released statements supporting Delli-Gatti’s nomination. Both Duke Energy and Dominion also released statements saying that they also were in favor of her confirmation.