Politics & Government Cheri Beasley former N.C. Chief Justice visits small businesses in Charlotte June 22, 2021 01:30 PM

Cheri Beasley, former chief justice running for the US Senate in 2022. Beasley was the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. If she wins in 2022, she'll be the first Black U.S. Senator from North Carolina.