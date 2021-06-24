Cooper nominates executive at recycling nonprofit as new NC environmental secretary

A man walks alongside the the big state seal that is at the entrance to the Legislative Building in Raleigh, NC on Jan. 23, 2013. cseward@newsobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper has nominated Elizabeth Biser, a North Carolina-based executive at a national recycling nonprofit, to take over the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The nomination marks the second time that Cooper will try to fill a DEQ secretary role that was vacated earlier this year when Michael Regan was confirmed as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Biser will join the agency as acting secretary on July 1.

“Elizabeth Biser is a strong leader who has experience with this environmental agency and knows its critical work in North Carolina,” Cooper wrote in a prepared statement.

Since February 2019, Biser has worked for The Recycling Partnership, a national nonprofit that, according to its website, leverages private funds to boost public recycling efforts. Prior to that, Biser spent eight years as a lobbyist in Brooks Pierce’s Raleigh office.

Biser’s appointment marks her return to DEQ. From September 2006 to November 2010, Biser worked as the director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs at what was then known as the Department of Environment & Natural Resources.

“I look forward to working with key leaders, stakeholders and people throughout North Carolina to fulfill this important mission. I enjoyed working with DEQ’s predecessor agency several years ago and am delighted to return and have the opportunity to lead DEQ at this critical time,” Biser wrote in a prepared statement.

Biser will have to pass through the N.C. Senate’s confirmation process.

Dionne Delli-Gatti, Cooper’s first appointment to succeed Regan, was turned back by Senate Republicans, who cited Delli-Gatti’s confirmation hearing answers about the administration’s stance on natural gas and the MVP-Southgate pipeline during their denial.

After Delli-Gatti’s appointment was refused, Cooper hired her as DEQ’s N.C. clean energy director. In that position, Delli-Gatti is expected to work with legislators to promote clean energy efforts and the ongoing implementation of Cooper’s Executive Order 80.

“I look forward to working with both Secretary Biser and Director Delli-Gatti to protect our air, land and water and ensure North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy future,” Cooper wrote Thursday.

Biser’s nomination marks the third time that Cooper has turned to someone with ties to the Environmental Defense Fund to fill his top environmental regulator position. Both Regan and Delli-Gatti worked at the environmental nonprofit, and Biser serves on its North Carolina advisory board.

David Kelly, the Environmental Defense Fund’s director of North Carolina political affairs, released a statement praising Biser’s experience, policy expertise and relationships with the state’s business community.

“I’m confident that Secretary Biser will lead with a solutions-driven approach, laser-focused on continuing to grow North Carolina’s economy while safeguarding the health of our state’s people and communities,” Kelly wrote.

