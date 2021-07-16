VP Kamala Harris taps into California donor base for Democratic Party fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris is tapping into her California roots with a Democratic Party fundraiser on Friday evening.

The event was billed to California donors as a “virtual homecoming” for Harris, according to a Democratic National Committee official. Harris was attorney general of California and represented the state in the U.S. Senate prior to serving as vice president.

California Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis is also participating, the DNC official said, and will be introducing Harris at the fundraiser. The lieutenant governor’s spokeswoman confirmed that Kounalakis would be attending and speaking at the event.

The fundraiser has California cohosts, the DNC official said, but did not provide the donors’ names. The official also declined to say how much money the event that a “few hundred people” are attending is projected to raise but said the funds would go to the national party.

Though the virtual fundraiser has California ties, donors and supporters from other parts of the country will also be in attendance, the official said.

Hosts of the event need to donate or raise $36,500, while co-hosts are required to contribute $20,000, according to a copy of the save-the-date for the fundraiser obtained by McClatchy. For lesser donation amounts, participants were invited to be sponsors, leaders, supporters, champions, friends or advocates of the organization. Those donation amounts ranged from $5,000 to $100 per person.

The event marks Harris’ second fundraiser for the DNC in the last month. She also helmed a pride celebration fundraiser for the Democratic Party at the end of June. President Joe Biden appeared at a virtual fundraising reception for the DNC the same week.

“The DNC is going to need you, because here’s the deal: We won in 2020 as a unified party, and we need to stay unified and keep doing the big consequential things,” Biden told donors during the event.

According to their latest campaign finance filings, the DNC raised $12.1 million in May, while the Republican National Committee collected $11.1 million. The DNC had $59.8 million on hand at the end of the month, compared to $78.8 million for the RNC. Both committees are required to report their June fundraising totals later this month.