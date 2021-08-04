Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Politics & Government

Cuomo should resign after harassment report, NC Gov. Cooper says about fellow Democrat

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin AP

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper joined the list of politicians calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after a report revealed numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

Cooper, like Cuomo, is a Democrat and is the vice chairman of the national Democratic Governors Association.

“Yes I believe he should step aside,” Cooper said when asked about it at a press conference Wednesday.

That echoed a written statement his office had sent out earlier in the day.

“The Attorney General’s report in New York is troubling,” Cooper said in the written statement. “I cannot speak for any other governors, but I believe Governor Cuomo should step aside.”

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report finding that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 different women while governor. He’s now under criminal investigation in Albany, the state’s capital, according to The New York Times.

Democratic President Joe Biden also has called on Cuomo to resign following the report.

But many Democratic politicians from New York have been calling on Cuomo to resign since March, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as reports about the harassment became public.

The national attention on Cuomo, who has frequently been named as a possible presidential candidate for Democrats in the future, has ratcheted up since the attorney general’s report came out and backed up the women’s accusations.

In addition to the sexual assault allegations, he also faces accusations of covering up COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes to try to make the state’s statistics look better. He was simultaneously seeking a multimillion dollar book deal for a memoir, The New York Times has reported, called “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.

Under the Dome

On The News & Observer's Under the Dome podcast, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter, keeping you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Will Doran
Will Doran
Will Doran reports on North Carolina politics, with a focus on state employees and agencies. In 2016 he started The News & Observer’s fact-checking partnership, PolitiFact NC, and before that he reported on local governments around the Triangle. Contact him at wdoran@newsobserver.com or (919) 836-2858.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service