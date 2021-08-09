NC House budget proposes tax cuts for individuals, corporations

House Speaker Tim Moore gavels out a session in the House Chamber at the Legislative Building Monday, May 18, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

Legislative budget summer is in the House phase now, and the chamber doesn’t want to cut taxes as much as the Senate does. Both chambers are Republican-controlled.

The Senate passed its proposed state budget in June, and now the budget is in the House’s camp. The House budget is being rolled out in segments, and its tax plan was revealed in committee on Monday afternoon, before the full budget is public.

The House wants to reduce the corporate income tax, as the Senate does, but does not propose phasing it out to zero like the Senate wants.

The House’s budget proposal does call for reducing the standard income tax deduction rate, but not as low as the Senate’s plan.

In short: both chambers want to cut your taxes and corporate income taxes, but don’t agree on the amount.

The House’s budget proposes the individual income tax rate would be reduced from the current rate of 5.25% to 4.99%. That is less of a reduction than the Senate, which called for 3.99%.

The House’s standard deduction amount would increase from the current amount of $21,500 to $25,500 for married couples filing jointly. For single taxpayers, the standard deduction would increase from $10,750 to $12,750.

If the House budget were to become law, it would start with the Jan. 1, 2022 tax year.

Rep. John Szoka said the House plan to lower the corporate income tax from the current 2.5% rate to 1.99% over two years would give North Carolina the lowest corporate income tax rate in the Southeast. He said the state competes regionally more than across the country for companies to come here.

“This is one reason, I believe, they continue to come here is because we have an inviting corporate tax environment for companies,” Szoka said during the House Finance Committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

The other big news in the House budget — how much in raises they are proposing for teachers and other state employees, will be revealed later on Monday during a press conference. The full budget document will be released publicly by Tuesday morning, ahead of the House Appropriations Committee meeting.

The House expects to pass its budget before the end of the week. Then both chambers must pass a compromise budget that they will then send to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to sign or veto.