Will NC get a new corrections cabinet position? Lawmakers differ on what they want.

A locked door at the Fresno County Jail in downtown Fresno on February 17, 2012. Staff Photo

The North Carolina House disagrees with state senators that the Division of Adult Corrections needs to be split into its own cabinet position.

The Senate had proposed taking the Division of Adult Corrections out from underneath the Department of Public Safety in an effort to have someone focus on and fix problems in the state’s prison system.

The Senate announced its plan to create the 11th cabinet position in its budget released in June.

But the House late Monday released its own version of the budget which keeps the Division of Adult Corrections underneath the Department of Public Safety.

When asked in a committee meeting why the House went against the Senate’s plan a lawmaker was told that now wasn’t the right time to make the change.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What the House does propose, and was included in the Senate’s budget, is splitting the Division of Adult Corrections from the Division of Juvenile Justice.

The Department of Public Safety is one of the state’s largest agencies. It is currently run by Interim Secretary Casandra Skinner Hoekstra who Gov. Roy Cooper appointed after the retirement of Erik Hooks.

Sen. Ralph Hise, a Spruce Pine Republican, told The News & Observer in June that creating the new cabinet position would have cost the state a baseline of $10 million. Hise added that funding medical care for the prisoners would actually put the cost closer to $50 million.

A new cabinet position hasn’t been created since 2015 when former Gov. Pat McCrory added the departments of Information Technology and Military and Veteran Affairs, The News & Observer previously reported.

The House met throughout the day Tuesday to discuss its version of the budget. It plans to vote out the budget on Thursday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Both the Senate and Gov. Roy Cooper would have to agree on the budget before it becomes law.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.