After complaint, NC education chairman discloses ties to charter school

One of North Carolina’s highest-ranking education policymakers has failed to disclose that his wife serves on a state-funded charter school board, according to an ethics complaint filed this week.

State legislators and other public officials are required to file new forms every year disclosing personal business and financial interests. In those forms, known as statements of economic interest, officials must also include their spouses’ or family members’ affiliations.

Torbett, first elected in 2010, filed a detailed economic interest statement in 2014, but filed “no change,” forms in 2019, 2020 and 2021. His wife, Viddia Torbett, serves as vice chair of Community Public Charter School’s board of directors, which opened its doors in 2019 in the Gaston County community of Stanley.

After government transparency advocate Bob Hall, the former executive director of Democracy North Carolina, filed a complaint with the state ethics commission, Torbett filed a new statement of economic interest, disclosing his wife’s position.

Torbett told The News & Observer he didn’t think the position required reporting.

“Have no problem over reporting (reporting more then required) and will add her volunteer position to report,” he wrote in an email.

The lawmaker’s disclosure comes as North Carolina’s General Assembly is hashing out the details of the state budget. Along with two other lawmakers, Torbett chairs the House education appropriations committee, giving him significant influence over whether, and how much, to fund charter schools. Charter schools are publicly funded but privately operated.

Torbett also heads the House’s K-12 education committee, which has taken up some of the most controversial bills in the state legislature, including legislation banning Critical Race Theory, mandating school reopenings and requiring schools post teaching materials online.

The provision for posting materials, described as providing academic transparency, was ultimately included in the House’s budget proposal released this month.

“He has significant influence over policy and funding of charter schools and public education,” Hall wrote in the complaint.

“I think it’s appropriate to question whether it is ethical for Rep. Torbett to vote on matters related to charter schools.”

Viddia Torbett has not received payment from the nonprofit, according to federal filings.

The school received a $250,000 federal grant in 2019 when it opened, according to a Washington Post story that questions whether the federal government is funding “white flight academies.”

