Long-serving Democrat from Orange County to retire from NC legislature

N.C. Rep. Verla Insko speaks as a rally held at the Student Stores on the UNC campus on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. cseward@newsobserver.com

A longtime Democratic state representative from Orange County will retire from the North Carolina General Assembly after this term.

State Rep. Verla Insko, who has represented Orange County since 1997, announced her decision Wednesday. Her term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve done over the last 24 years, especially in education, health care and election law,” Insko said in a statement.

Insko, 85, has been an elected official for decades, serving on the Chapel HIll-Carrboro Board of Education from 1977 to 1985. She was on the Orange County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. She worked for U.S. Rep. David Price in his district office and was chair of the Orange County Democratic Party.

She also worked for Smart Start when former Gov. Jim Hunt started the program.

Insko was known for her work on mental health issues in the legislature.

“Few understand the long hours and late nights she has put into committee meetings, House sessions, and meeting and communicating with constituents,” said former House Speaker Joe Hackney in a statement. “Her expertise and experience in health care and public education, in particular, will be missed.”