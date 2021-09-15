Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Politics & Government

Long-serving Democrat from Orange County to retire from NC legislature

N.C. Rep. Verla Insko speaks as a rally held at the Student Stores on the UNC campus on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
N.C. Rep. Verla Insko speaks as a rally held at the Student Stores on the UNC campus on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

A longtime Democratic state representative from Orange County will retire from the North Carolina General Assembly after this term.

State Rep. Verla Insko, who has represented Orange County since 1997, announced her decision Wednesday. Her term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve done over the last 24 years, especially in education, health care and election law,” Insko said in a statement.

Insko, 85, has been an elected official for decades, serving on the Chapel HIll-Carrboro Board of Education from 1977 to 1985. She was on the Orange County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. She worked for U.S. Rep. David Price in his district office and was chair of the Orange County Democratic Party.

She also worked for Smart Start when former Gov. Jim Hunt started the program.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Insko was known for her work on mental health issues in the legislature.

“Few understand the long hours and late nights she has put into committee meetings, House sessions, and meeting and communicating with constituents,” said former House Speaker Joe Hackney in a statement. “Her expertise and experience in health care and public education, in particular, will be missed.”

Profile Image of Brian Murphy
Brian Murphy
Brian Murphy covers North Carolina’s congressional delegation and state issues from Washington, D.C., for The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun. He grew up in Cary and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. He previously worked for news organizations in Georgia, Idaho and Virginia. Reach him at bmurphy@mcclatchydc.com.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Kansas’ Democratic governor appears wary of vaccine mandate

September 15, 2021 11:11 AM

National Politics

Police: Florida teen high, speeding in crash that killed 4

September 15, 2021 11:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service