NC House Democrats keep tweeting this man’s mugshot. Not all of them are happy about it

The N.C. Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. on September 10, 2021. jwall@newsobserver.com

A person with the keys to North Carolina House Democrats’ official Twitter account has been using the platform to troll Republicans, and some lawmakers in their ranks are trying to put a stop to it.

The account has tweeted a jail mugshot of a Republican political adviser and donor three times in recent weeks in response to some of the man’s tweets criticizing Democrats.

Rep. Alison Dahle, a Democrat from Wake County, replied to one of the group’s tweets Wednesday, saying, “As a member of @NCHouseDems, I request you remove this post this is rude and inappropriate!”

Dahle’s comments signal that not everyone in the party is on board with how North Carolina’s Democratic lawmakers have ramped up their use of fiery tweets in recent months.

In August, Sen. Paul Newton, a Republican from Mount Pleasant, asked if it was North Carolina Senate Democrats’ position that homeschooling parents are not educators in light of recent debates about critical race theory.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Someone behind NC Senate Democrats’ Twitter account replied, “Surely you cooked family dinner over the years. We still wouldn’t call you a chef.”

That’s when the GOP consultant, Larry Shaheen, came to the defense of Newton and criticized the account: “Imagine calling someone who chooses to educate their kids at home not an educator,” he wrote. “I thought the @NCHouseDems were bad, but the @NCSenateDems must have hired the same person.”

Imagine calling someone who chooses to educate their kids at home not an educator, then imagine backing it up with this tweet. I though the @NCHouseDems were bad, but the @NCSenateDems must have hired the same person. Geez what a brain worm take. #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/4EmqsF0AZx — Lawrence Shaheen Jr. (@LawrenceShaheen) August 26, 2021

In response, House Democrats tweeted Shaheen’s photo for the first time, and said he was “clearly thirsty for attention.”

What's up, Larry? You're clearly thirsty for our attention... it's just coming off a bit desperate. pic.twitter.com/6sworNZ9Zp — NC House Democrats (@NCHouseDems) August 26, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Shaheen was arrested on driving while impaired charges twice in the span of one year in 2014. The mugshot Democrats shared on Twitter appears to have been grabbed from his arrests at that time. He pleaded guilty to both DWI charges.

The account has since tweeted Shaheen’s mugshot twice. In response, Dahle has called for a stop to it.

“I do feel that we need to stop,” Dahle said in an interview. “I’m tired of this. I’m just tired of all this rhetoric. I think if we’re going to argue we should argue about policy.”

Rep. Pricey Harrison, a Democrat from Greensboro, also chimed in.

“I agree with my colleague @AllisonDahle that this is rude and inappropriate,” Harrison wrote in a tweet. “This is the first time I have seen this and am very disappointed. I have worked with @LawrenceShaheen on clean energy issues. We @NCHouseDems are better than this.”

Rep. Graig Meyer, a Democrat from Orange County, said there are multiple contributors to the Twitter account and no single person behind it.

“The rhetoric from the right these days is purposefully inflammatory and absurdly disconnected from the truth,” Meyer said. “Twitter sniping isn’t worthy of a news story when the GOP are relentlessly undermining our nation and state through dishonest messaging and policies that serve only themselves.”

Meyer declined to say whether he believed the account’s sharing of Shaheen’s mugshot was appropriate.

Under the Dome On The News & Observer's Under the Dome podcast, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter, keeping you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.