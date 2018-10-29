Records show Rep. Dulin faces December trial on Ohio DUI charge. He calls it ‘a smear.’

North Carolina Rep. Andy Dulin faces a December trial in Ohio on charges stemming from a DUI arrest this summer, court records show.
Dulin, a Republican, is running for re-election against Democrat Brandon Lofton in southeast Charlotte’s House District 104.
According to documents from Erie County Municipal Court, Dulin faces a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 5. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 13.
Dulin was charged July 1 with driving under the influence when he was stopped along a turnpike about 60 miles west of Cleveland. Records show he refused a DUI test. He was released on a $400 bond.
“This is an obvious last-minute smear campaign by the Democrats and their liberal allies at the Charlotte Observer,” Dulin said in a statement Monday. “I pled not guilty for a reason and look forward to my day in court.”
Dulin declined further comment. His attorney, Christopher Marcinko, could not be reached.
The Observer confirmed the charge Monday after a tip. The paper did background checks on Dulin and other candidates earlier this year before the May primary and before the July charge.
Comments