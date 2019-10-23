Joe Biden is coming to Durham. Here’s how to see him.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Durham on Sunday, and his campaign just released details about the event.

The “community event” will be at Hillside High School, which historically is a predominantly African American high school located at 3727 Fayetteville St. Members of the public who want to attend can RSVP here: mobilize.us/joebiden/event/142380/

Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event starting at 4:30 p.m.

According to a release from the Biden campaign, he will “lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.”

Biden won’t be the first Democratic presidential candidate to campaign on Fayetteville Street. California Sen. Kamala Harris spoke a few miles away at St. Joseph AME Church in August.

Biden, who is leading the Democratic field along with Elizabeth Warren in national polls, has already visited Charlotte for a fundraiser. This will be his first public event in North Carolina.

The primary is March 3.

Warren has yet to visit the state. Bernie Sanders was the most recent candidate to campaign in the Triangle, when he spoke to UNC-Chapel Hill students on campus in September.

Biden was vice president for two terms under former President Barack Obama. North Carolina voted for Obama in the 2008 presidential election, for Republican Mitt Romney in 2012, and for Republican President Donald Trump in 2016.

“The road to the White House runs through North Carolina,” Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party, said in a statement about presidential candidates last week.

“North Carolina Democrats are excited by the energy and excitement our presidential contenders bring to the state and their commitment to building up our public schools and lowering health care costs,” Goodwin said.

