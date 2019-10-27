‘The rest of the country owes Durham’: Former VP Joe Biden speaks at Hillside High

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden started a campaign speech in Durham on Sunday by thanking North Carolina’s military and acknowledging this weekend’s assassination of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad.

“ISIS remains a threat to the American people and their allies and we have to keep pressure on them. We can’t walk away. ... the Kurd gave 10,000 lives in that fight and we owe them,” Biden said.

Several hundred people were waiting at Hillside High School to see the former vice president in the school’s atrium. In a wide-ranging 30-minute speech, he praised Durham’s African-American legacy and laid into President Donald Trump, calling him a danger to the country.

“It’s a good opportunity to meet him and hear what he has to say,” said Pearl Waite of Durham, who cares about climate change, among other issues. She said she has not chosen a Democratic primary candidate to support yet. “If he has a positive plan for the United States, I’ll be on board with it,” she said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Marshall Jones of Raleigh is a Riverside High School graduate in Durham. He said he appreciated that the Biden event was at Hillside, a historically African-American school.

“And it’s on a side of town where we’ve seen a lot of change,” Jones said, mentioning The Streets at Southpoint mall farther down Fayetteville Street

“Biden’s got the most experience [of the Democratic candidates]. That’s one thing you can’t take from anyone,” Jones said. “Do I think he’s the strongest one? That remains to be seen, but he’s a strong contender.”

Civil rights legacy

Biden acknowledged Durham’s role in the civil rights movement and building a black middle class. He cited Parish Street, the home of Black Wall Street, and the Royal Ice Cream sit-in in 1957 when a group of African American protesters, led by the Rev. Douglas Moore, challenged a whites-only lunch counter.

‘Y’all began it here,” Biden said.

“The rest of the country owes Durham,” he said to applause. “That period was a turbulent point, a turbulent test of our values.”

Biden then referenced a series of hate crimes, including the Mother Emanuel church shooting in Charleston, the El Paso Wal-Mart shooting and the Tree of Life synagogue murders one year ago.

”We are still in a battle for the soul of America, and this president’s doing nothing but making it worse,” Biden said.

Biden said Trump is “feeling the pressure” from impeachment and from a seemingly faltering economy. The president inherited a strong economy from the Obama administration “just like he inherited everything in his life,” Biden said. “Now he’s in the process of squandering it, just like he squandered everything in his life.”

Throughout his speech, Biden focused more on broad strokes instead of specific policies, discussing the need to bolster America’s standing as a world leader and revitalize the nation’s middle class.

He promised to raise taxes on the wealthy, using that money to support renewable energy, revitalize the nation’s infrastructure and to build affordable housing.

Near the end of his speech, Biden recalled a one-on-one meeting he had with Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China. Jinping asked the then-vice president if he could describe America in one word.

”I said, ‘Yes, I can,’ and I meant it” Biden said.

“Possibilities,’” he answered. “That’s who we are.”

Biden is not the first Democratic presidential candidate to visit Durham this year: Julian Castro visited in May and Kamala Harris spoke in August at St. Joseph AME Church down the street from the Biden event.

Eunice Jones of Raleigh volunteered at the Biden event but said before the speech that she’s still weighing her options for Democratic candidates.

“I like Pete [Buttigieg], Mayor Pete. I know he’s young, but he’s got a future in politics,” Jones said. She said Biden is OK.

But after hearing him Linda Peel of Durham said Biden was inspiring.

“I like that he’s talking about improving Obamacare, not just scrapping it,” Peel said. She also likes that Biden has “not gotten rich of being a senator” and said there is too much big money and lying in politics.

Fundraising flagging

In recent weeks, as Elizabeth Warren has moved ahead of Biden in some polls, some have questioned if Biden has enough money to run a full campaign.

Biden enters the final three months of the year with less than $9 million in the bank, according to campaign finance reports, McClatchy has reported. By comparison, Bernie Sanders has nearly $34 million and Elizabeth Warren has nearly $26 million. Buttigieg, who’s polling in the single digits, has more than twice as much campaign cash available as Biden.

On Sunday, tied to Biden’s visit to Durham, N.C. Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley released a statement saying Biden would raise taxes if elected president.

“Over the last three years, President Trump has fought every day to unleash the American economy with his America First agenda and the results have been remarkable: 6.5 million jobs, higher wages and record low unemployment for women and minorities,” Whatley said. “The former Vice President wants to raise taxes, kick 200 million Americans off of their insurance plans and strangle our economy. We cannot afford to go backwards with a Biden agenda that doesn’t put America first.”

But Democratic politicians at the Biden event included U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who told the crowd that four more years of Trump would “rip our country apart.”

“Joe is a doer,” Butterfield said. “He gets things done.”

Also at the event were N.C. Sens. Floyd McKissick Jr. and Mike Woodard, Rep. Marcia Morey, former Rep. Mickey Michaux, all of Durham, and Sen. Erica Smith.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.