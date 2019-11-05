North Carolina’s online polling place lookup was down Election Day morning. It’s fixed.

Tuesday is Election Day for dozens of municipalities across North Carolina, but issues with the state Board of Elections website caused problems for many voters. The website’s voter tools section, where voters look up their polling places, went down temporarily around 8 a.m.

State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon said the agency received dozens of emails and phone calls Tuesday morning. He said it was the only part of the website affected.

“It was a mistake by state board staff as they were preparing it for anticipated high traffic today,” Gannon said Tuesday morning. He said the outage was cased by a configuration error on the website. He didn’t know how long the voter lookup was down. It was back up and running before 10 a.m.

He said voters can now look up everything about their polling places and sample ballots.

Durham voter Kealani Tulenko tried to look up her polling place Tuesday morning but kept getting different error messages when she entered her address. She tried multiple times over an hour before it eventually worked and let her know her polling place, which is Neal Middle School.

“The website would load, and when you click on your link to find your polling place, it asks for your full address and you put it in and it would sit there I would estimate about 60 seconds, and an error message came up,” Tulenko said.

She said the website problem seemed to have been resolved by 9:30 a.m., and at 10 a.m. she was heading out to vote.

