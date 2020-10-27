Fact check: Did NC congressman ‘skip out’ on a pay raise for troops?

The issue: An ad released this month by the House Majority PAC accused U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican from Concord, of “skipping out” on a summer vote to “give our troops a hard-earned raise.” The television advertisement claimed that he missed the voting session, voted to “underfund” the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs upon return, and that Hudson had taken in more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded salary.

Why we’re checking this. In North Carolina, early voting is in full swing and so are attack ads. As the general election inches closer, it’s critical that key claims about politicians are addressed and verified.

The House Majority PAC, the group responsible for funding the ad, identifies itself as “the super PAC focused on holding Republicans accountable and helping to hold the newly won Democratic majority in the House,” according to its website.

Hudson is running for reelection in the 8th Congressional District race against Democratic challenger Pat Timmons-Goodson. Both candidates have aimed attack ads at each other during this election.

What you need to know.

The ad opens with a factual statement, but displays inconsistencies and lacks context throughout the commercial.

Did Hudson vote on the bill to increase military pay?

No, Hudson did not vote on the National Defense Authorization Act, H.R. 6395. At the time of the vote, July 21, Hudson was under quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. He had the option to vote by proxy, but chose to opt out.

The Hudson campaign provided The News & Observer with a physician’s note signed by Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of Congress. The note was dated Oct. 13, but referred to quarantine dates between July 9 and 23.

Proxy voting, a method approved by the House in May, allowed lawmakers to participate remotely due to rising health concerns over the pandemic.

Greg Steele, spokesperson for the Hudson reelection campaign, said in an interview with The News & Observer on Thursday that Hudson joined a lawsuit against proxy voting and deems the practice to be unconstitutional. The lawsuit was dismissed in August.

“However, it was also known that approval of the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed by a margin of 295-125, was not in question,” Steele said. “By the time it reached its final vote on the House floor, Congressman Hudson had already done the hard work to help write the bill by getting pay raises for troops.”

The bill provided toll relief for military personnel, extended Agent Orange benefits for Vietnam veterans, increased pay by 3% for service members, and kickstarted the process of removing Confederate names from military infrastructure.

Hudson’s name is not on the bill.

According to remarks made by Rep. Trent Kelly, R- Mississippi, to the House Armed Services Committee on July 20, the idea to include an increase in hazardous duty pay in the bill came from Hudson. The bill offered an additional $25 per month for eligible troops.

Did Hudson vote to underfund the Department of Veterans Affairs after he returned from quarantine?

We found inconsistencies in this statement.

The ad cites votes cast in April 2015 and June 2020, which occurred before the vote on the National Defense Authorization Act on July 21.

Caitlin Legacki, spokesperson for the House Majority PAC, provided the advertisement’s script and research document detailing the bills referenced. We found a citation error in the advertisement via the documentation provided to us. The script referenced H.R. 5895 from June 2018, not 2020.

Rep. Hudson voted yes on both bills, H.R. 2029 in April 2015, and H.R. 5895 in June 2018.

Whether the measures underfunded the VA was a matter of dispute at the time.

Has Rep. Hudson taken in over $1 million in taxpayer-funded salary?

This statement needs context. The figure represents his total career compensation; Hudson has been in office since 2013. Compensation for most senators, representatives and delegates totals out to $174,000 per fiscal year.

