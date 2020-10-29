2020 election: What NC judicial candidates said in our voter guide questionnaire

In North Carolina, unlike the federal government or some other states, voters get to choose who serves on the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

These judicial races haven’t gotten as much attention as some of the higher profile races during this year’s election, but they are still important. In addition to hearing many criminal and civil cases, the state’s appellate courts also have recently issued several nationally-watched rulings in political lawsuits.

If you’re unsure who to vote for, here are the candidates — in their own words — responding to several questions we asked them about potential changes and court reforms they might support, and more.

Three of the state’s seven Supreme Court seats are on the ballot this year. Democrats currently hold a 6-1 majority on the court.

On the Court of Appeals, five of the 15 seats are on the ballot this year. Democrats currently hold an 8-7 majority.

Supreme Court races

Here is the questionnaire for the race for Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, between Democrat Cheri Beasley, the incumbent, and Republican Paul Newby, the senior associate justice who decided to challenge Beasley for the chief justice seat.

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1

Here is the questionnaire for the race for one of the associate justice seats, between Republican Phil Berger Jr. and Democrat Lucy Inman.

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 2

Here is the questionnaire for the race for the other associate justice seat, between Democrat Mark Davis, the incumbent, and Republican Tamara Barringer.

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4

Court of Appeals races

Here is the questionnaire for the race for Seat 4 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, between Democrat Tricia Shields and Republican April Wood.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 4

Here is the questionnaire for the race for Seat 5 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, between Democrat Lora Cubbage and Republican Fred Gore.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 5

Here is the questionnaire for the race for Seat 6 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, between Republican Chris Dillon, the incumbent, and Democrat Gray Styers.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 6

Here is the questionnaire for the race for Seat 7 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, between Democrat Reuben Young, the incumbent, and Republican Jeff Carpenter.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 7

Here is the questionnaire for the race for Seat 13 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, between Democrat Chris Brook, the incumbent, and Republican Jefferson Griffin.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13

How to access full voter guide

