Election Day live updates: Polls open in Charlotte after record-setting early voting

Many ballots have already been cast





Turnout for what many voters see as an election of historic significance surged to an unprecedented level well before Tuesday.

By Monday afternoon, more than 474,000 of Mecklenburg County’s 790,00 voters had already gone to one of the 33 polling sites or had cast approved mail-in ballots. More than 4.5 million of North Carolina’s 7.3 million registered voters, or 62%, had done so.

Election Day voting in the county’s 243 precincts began at 6:30 a.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Voters will decide races for president, U.S. Senate and House, governor and lieutenant governor, the legislature, statewide offices such as attorney general, state appellate and district court judges, and county commissioners.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took Mecklenburg in 2016 with 62% of the vote to Trump’s 33%, although Trump won North Carolina by nearly 4 percentage points.

Trump’s campaign has blanketed North Carolina this year as the president tried to overcome a slight polling deficit to Democrat Joe Biden. The president’s appearances in Hickory on Sunday and Fayetteville on Monday bring to eight the visits by Trump or Vice President Mike Pence in October alone.

— Bruce Henderson, bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Candidates vie for statewide, local seats

In the most expensive Senate race in history, Republican Thom Tillis has been locked in a tight race with Democrat Cal Cunningham that could determine which party controls the Senate. Revelations in early October about an extramarital affair by Cunningham opened him up to accusations of dishonesty.

After two hard-fought battles for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District attracted national attention, the race has been quieter this year.

Republican Dan Bishop beat well-funded Democrat Dan McCready in a special election for the district last year. The 2018 election for the seat was invalidated due to alleged election fraud to benefit the Republican candidate, Baptist pastor Mark Harris. Bishop now faces Democrat Cynthia Wallace, a finance executive.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who narrowly beat incumbent Republican Pat McCrory in 2016, has been consistently ahead of Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the polls. Forest has attacked Cooper for not reopening schools and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, but Cooper has tripled Forest’s campaign fundraising.

Whether Democrats continue to dominate Mecklenburg legislative races will help determine control of the N.C. House, which Republicans have led since 2010. Their majority narrowed in the 2018 election, to 65 seats to Democrats’ 55, as Democrats won all 12 House seats in the county.

Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one in Mecklenburg County, but more than one third of registered voters are unaffiliated.

— Bruce Henderson, bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

When will results be final?

The outcome of some races might not be quickly clear.

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to let N.C. officials count absentee ballots until Nov. 12, as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3, giving the state one of the longest grace periods in the nation. If there are lines anywhere in the state at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, results won’t be released until every poll shuts down.

— Bruce Henderson, bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

This is a developing story.

Staff writers Jonathan M. Alexander, Théoden Janes and Catherine Muccigrosso contributed.