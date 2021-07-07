Two NC Democrats have reported their fundraising in Senate race. Where do they stand?

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley raised $1.28 million in her first eight weeks in the race, making her the second North Carolina Democrat to post a million-dollar quarter this cycle.

Beasley, a former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice, entered the Senate race in late April. Her total is through June 30, the end of the second quarter of 2021, which is a reporting period for federal elections. Beasley’s campaign announced the total Wednesday.

“North Carolinians from across the state are supporting Cheri because they know she is committed to building a better future for everyone,” said Katie Gladstone, Beasley’s campaign manager, in a statement Wednesday morning.

State Sen. Jeff Jackson raised $1.28 million in the first quarter of the year. He entered the race in mid-January, giving him about 10 weeks before the March 31 deadline. Jackson raised more than $700,000 in the second quarter, his campaign announced Tuesday.

“We’re seeing real momentum behind the movement we’re building, and we’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from folks across the state,” Jackson said in a statement.

Beasley and Jackson are among five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the 2022 U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr. Former state Sen. Erica Smith, Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton and Chapel Hill virologist Richard Watkins are also running for the Democratic nomination.

Smith, a former state senator, raised about $111,000 in the first quarter with an additional $85,000 in loans to her campaign. Watkins raised about $7,300 in the first quarter from outside donors. Newton, who entered the race in early April, did not have to report for the first quarter.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker are the top Republicans in the race. None have released fundraising numbers for the second quarter. July 15 is the deadline for reporting.

The 2020 U.S. Senate race in North Carolina was the most expensive in U.S. history as incumbent Republican Thom Tillis defeated Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. More than $300 million was spent by all candidates and outside groups.

The two 2020 U.S. Senate races in Georgia, which went to a January runoff and determined control of the chamber, ended up eclipsing the North Carolina race financially.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Who is running for US Senate in 2022? U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is not running for a fourth term in 2022. Who’s in? Republicans: Mark Walker, Jen Banwart, Pat McCrory, Ted Budd, Marty Cooke Democrats: Jeff Jackson, Erica Smith, Richard L. Watkins, Rett Newton, Cheri Beasley Libertarian: Shannon Bray Independents (must gather signatures to qualify for ballot): Kimrey Rhinehardt, Adrien Meadows Who’s out? Republicans: Mark Meadows, Michael Whatley, Mark Robinson, Lara Trump Democrats: Roy Cooper North Carolina’s primary is scheduled for March 8, 2022. The filing deadline for candidates is in December 2021.

