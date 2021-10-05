Ad for NC candidate evokes the Lumbee Tribe’s ‘forgotten’ showdown with the KKK

A new campaign ad from state Rep. Charles Graham, who is running for a U.S. House seat in next year’s midterm elections, is drawing attention on social media for evoking “a piece of forgotten history” involving the Lumbee Tribe and the Ku Klux Klan.

Graham, a six-term Democrat from Robeson County, announced his campaign for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District election in February.

While new district lines have not been drawn, the current 9th district runs from Mecklenburg County to Robeson County along the South Carolina border and is represented by GOP Rep. Dan Bishop of Charlotte.

The nearly three-minute ad begins with Graham, himself a member of the Lumbee Tribe, describing the events leading up to the night of Jan. 18, 1958, when a chapter of the Klan was scheduled to hold a rally and cross-burning near the town of Maxton, “to terrorize the Blacks and Lumbee.”

According to Graham, the local police chief warned a Klan leader that the multiracial community, consisting mostly of farmers and sharecroppers, did not want their “trouble.”

“The Klansman called us mongrels, half-breeds, and told (the police chief) the Klan would show him how to handle people like us,” Graham says in the ad.

Around 50 Klansmen drove into town on the night of Jan. 18 with “their cars, their crosses and a single light bulb hooked up to a car battery,” Graham says.

Of the number of Klansmen who showed up, Graham says: “Not a bad turnout on a cold night.”

“Problem is, they were surrounded by 400 Lumbees,” he says.

As a legislator, I don't play politics. I study, listen, and vote my conscience. Those values are absent in Washington today and it's tearing us apart.



I'm running as a Democrat to represent #NC09 in the U.S Congress and finally mend our divided spirits. pic.twitter.com/zE12XZIE9r — Charles Graham (@CharlesGrahamNC) October 4, 2021

Neil Lowery, a barber and one of the local residents who gathered in opposition to the Klan, shot the light bulb. The Klansmen scattered, and by the time sheriff’s deputies arrived, they were all gone, Graham says in the ad.

The incident, sometimes referred to as the “Battle of Hayes Pond” even though violence was avoided, was an example of “hundreds of normal folks deciding to stand together against ignorance and hate,” Graham says.

It’s “a piece of forgotten history worth remembering, especially today,” he says.

The ad then cuts to images of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Graham observes that “In Washington, lies turn to violence.”

“And the biggest lie is that America is at war with itself,” Graham says. “That you can’t trust your neighbor, that they want something that’s yours, that you must live in fear of them.”

“But the people who stood up at Hayes Pond refused to be afraid,” he says. “I grew up with their story, and the lesson is: human dignity is a human right.”

As of Tuesday morning, the ad had received at least 2.9 million views on Twitter, and among other prominent figures, had been shared by actress Kerry Washington and Democratic political strategist Adam Parkhomenko.

The ad also brought Graham’s campaign Twitter account a large influx of followers, he announced Tuesday.

“Yesterday we had 78 followers, today we have 41k. I want to say thank you to everyone who believes in this campaign,” Graham said on Twitter. “My heart is full.”

