Trump, Biden to campaign in Kentucky congressional district

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., addresses the audience during the Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner in Lexington, Ky. Barr is in a tight race with Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot. Trump’s campaign said Friday, Oct. 5, it will hold a rally in Richmond, Kentucky, on Oct. 13. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo