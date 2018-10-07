California Sen. Harris cites Kavanaugh ‘sham’ in vote pitch

California Sen. Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris is urging Democrats in Ohio to channel their anger, anxiety and sadness about the confirmation process involving Brett Kavanaugh into ousting Republicans from power this fall.
At the Ohio Democratic Party's fundraising dinner Sunday, Harris said the confirmation process that she at one point walked out of was "a sham and a disgrace."
The potential 2020 presidential contender visits the swing state where Republicans control every branch of government as Democrats hope the year's political climate will break in their favor. Party Chairman told the crowd all the party's statewide candidates are close enough to win.
Harris called this "an inflection moment" in the identity of the nation and "we are better than this."
A Republican National Committee spokeswoman says Democrats are out of touch.
