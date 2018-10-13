Lead adopts noise ordinance; loud vehicles targeted

The city of Lead has adopted a new noise ordinance, and not everyone agrees that there should be exceptions.
The ordinance sets maximum permissible sound levels and time restrictions for three types of areas: residential, commercial and industrial. One of the targets is loud and disruptive vehicles traveling through town, which some residents have complained about, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.
"So when a resident or a citizen observes that, get a description of the vehicle, try to get a license number, provide it to the chief, and the chief can take care of it," City Administrator Mike Stahl said.
The city will soon begin acquiring noise meters so the new rules can be enforced properly, he said.
There are some exemptions to the rules, including noise generated by emergency vehicles and warning devices.
People and businesses also can seek permits for special events that might not be in compliance. That provision upsets at least one resident.
"I do not believe that you should allow anyone to have a permit to break the law," Mardi Ann Apa said.
City Commissioner David Vardamin said there will need to be discussion about "how to properly time those and what duration they run to so that (they're) not excessively late at night and causing disturbances."
