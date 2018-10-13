Stapleton, Polis meet in Colorado gubernatorial debate

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photograph, Republican nominee to run for Colorado’s governorship, Walker Stapleton, right, leads his running mate, Lang Sias, into a news conference in a military aircraft museum in Denver. Stapleton, the state’s treasurer for the past eight years, is facing U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., for the governor’s office in the November election. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo